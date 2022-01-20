Jammu’s Super Specialty Hospital wears deserted look

Jammu: The premises of the Government Super Specialty Hospital Jammu wore a deserted look after many management officials, doctors, and paramedic staff tested positive for COVID-19.
With a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Out Patient Department (OPD) also saw a minimum presence of patients.
On their entry to the hospital, Rapid Antigen Tests are performed on the patients.
“The people who return COVID-19 positive results are not permitted entry into the hospital while people with negative reports are allowed to move into the OPD,” an official said.
“The authorities are allowing only 50 patients in each department of OPD for a checkup every day while around 150 patients used to visit the departments usually,” the official said.
He said that the people had also become conscious and they too were avoiding coming to the hospital unless it was an emergency.
“Routine surgeries have been stopped and only emergency surgeries are being conducted in the operation theaters,” the official said. “Around one-third of people come for an OPD checkup at the hospital now. As the people are tested on their entry to the hospital, many avoid coming to the hospital.”