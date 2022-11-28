Jan Abhiyan under ‘My Town My Pride’ launched in Ramban

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that Jan Abhiyan was being conducted in all three municipalities of District Ramban to saturate the developmental, social sector, and job-oriented schemes being implemented by the different departments to facilitate the people, especially poor, deprived, and downtrodden sections of the urban areas.

The DC directed the Executive Officers of Municipal Committees to prepare development plans as per prescribed guidelines and parameters for providing benefits of the schemes to all deserving people, besides ensuring the development of the towns on the scientific and modern lines.