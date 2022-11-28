Jan Abhiyan under ‘My Town My Pride’ launched in Ramban

Ramban: District Administration, Ramban today launched Jan Abhiyan under ‘My Town My Pride’ Phase-2 in the district.
Deputy Commissioner, Mussarrat Islam formally launched the Jan Abhiyan campaign at a function organised by the Municipal Council here at Bus Stand Ramban and attended by the President, Municipal Council, Sunita Sumbria; ACR, Giasul-Haq; Councillor, Khalid Wani; Tehsildar, Rafiq Ahmed; Executive Officer MC Ramban, Sudershan Kumar, Prominent Citizens, officers of line departments Chief and a large number of general public.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that Jan Abhiyan was being conducted in all three municipalities of District Ramban to saturate the developmental, social sector, and job-oriented schemes being implemented by the different departments to facilitate the people, especially poor, deprived, and downtrodden sections of the urban areas.
The DC directed the Executive Officers of Municipal Committees to prepare development plans as per prescribed guidelines and parameters for providing benefits of the schemes to all deserving people, besides ensuring the development of the towns on the scientific and modern lines.