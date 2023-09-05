Janmashtami arrangements reviewed at Ramban

Ramban: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ramban, Rajinder Sharma convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the arrangements for the celebration of Janmashtami.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was attended by ACR, Gias-ul-Haq; Executive Engineer Jal Shakti, Rajeev Gai; EO, MC Ramban, Sudershan Kumar; Deputy SP Traffic, Iftikhar, AD Fire and Emergency and other concerned officers.

It was informed in the meeting that Jhankies would be taken out from different catchment areas of the Ramban which will visit the identified locations of Ramban town and temples.

The ADC directed the concerned departments to ensure proper arrangements regarding security, sanitation, medical facilities, drinking water and other basic amenities for smooth and successful celebration of the festival.