Janmashtami processions taken out at Batote, Ramban

Ramban: Janmashtami procession were taken out at Batote and Ramban on Thursday.

Hundreds of people participated in these processions.

At District Headquarters Ramban the processions were taken out from various temples and moved to different areas including Court Road, Upper Bazaar, Cafeteria Morh, Bus Stand, Lower Maitra, Upper Maitra and Masjid Market.

Hundreds of people including men, women and children participated in these processions after passing through various areas and Srinagar-Jammu National Highway processions culminated at Raghunath Mandir, Bowali Bazar, Ramban.

Those participating in the procession were chanting religious slogans and beating drums.

Markets and temples of the town were specially decorated for the festival. Before the start of the Shobha Yatra pooja of Jhankis was performed at the temples.

A huge rush of devotees was witnessed in the biggest Raghunath temple where hundreds of devotees offered prayers.