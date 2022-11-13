‘Jhula Bailey Suspension Bridge’ at Ramban made functional, opened for traffic

He said, several decades old bridge was unsafe and accident prone but still none of the governments in the past bothered about it and allowed the national highway traffic to ply over it at grave risk to the general public. He hoped, one day analysts will try to find out why people here had to wait for nearly 70 years for PM Modi to arrive and give them justice.

Earlier, Dr Jitendra Singh walked through the main markets of town and acknowledged the gratitude of the people who have heaved a sigh of relief on the construction of the bridge.

Speaking at the rally, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the important Maitra Bridge and the flyover to bypass the town are under construction day and night in double shifts. After their completion, and also the completion of the remaining stretch of national highway beyond Ramban, the road travel journey time from Jammu to Srinagar will be reduced to just about four hours.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that once there was a time when there was just one Government High School in Ramban. Today, he said, there are more than a dozen degree colleges and higher secondary schools in the district and recalled that this happened only in the last eight years. Not only this, he said, degree colleges have been set up in remote areas like Kastigarh and Ukhral.