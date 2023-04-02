J&K emerging as most developed region of north India: Rana

Nagrota: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today exuded confidence that Jammu and Kashmir will emerge as the most developed region in northern India in next five years, given the focused attention being paid towards development of both the regions and their sub-regions.

“Peace and normalcy dawning in the Union Territory post abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 stands testimony to the fast changing scenario and the day is not far when the people of J&K, irrespective of religion, region and caste, will march shoulder by shoulder with the compatriots to script the country’s growth story,”Rana said at a meeting at Kahpota in Panchayat Kanyala of the Nagrota Assembly Constituency, a press release said.

He added that for achieving the goals of progress and prosperity it is incumbent upon every segment of the society to unite and work for strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, the cornerstone of Indian ethos and glorious heritage.

Rana described Jammu as a miniature India where people of all faiths and ethnicities were living in harmony and peace from times immemorial, saying this spirit is to be sustained and promoted for posterity to live in harmony. He said the pluralistic region of Jammu has all along encouraged all the religions, ethnic groups, regions and sub-regions to unite and work for the common cause of making the life of people better. BJP leader said this spirit has hugely been on display during testing times.