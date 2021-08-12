J&K govt constitutes Board of Revenue

Jammu: The government on Thursday constituted a Board of Revenue in terms of Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act (Samvat) 1996.

The Board will comprise Shaleen Kabra, IAS, Financial Commissioner Revenue as its ex-officio chairman while Zubair Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Rajesh Sharma JKAS, Custodian General, J&K will be its members.

“Sanction in terms of Section 5A(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act (Samvat) 1996 (Act No. XI1 of Samvat 1996), is hereby accorded to the constitution of Board of Revenue for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read a GAD order issued by the Commissioner Secretary M K Dwivedi.

As per the order, the Board will be subject to the superintendence, direction and control of the government and will be the Chief Controlling Authority regarding all the matters provided in Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act (Samvat) 1996.

“Further, the Board shall exercise, perform and discharge powers, functions and duties conferred upon it by or under the Ibid Act or any other law for the time being in force and shall perform all functions entrusted to it by the government from time to time,” the order further read.