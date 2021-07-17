J&K HC rechristened

Jammu: “Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh” has now been rechristened as the "High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh." The nomenclature has been changed by virtue of an amendment in clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 75 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) through a presidential order on Friday.

The order, to be referred to as “Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2021 (of 2021)” issued by the President Ram Nath Kovind, has come into force on the date of its publication in the official Gazette.

As per the order notified by the Department of Justice of Union Ministry of Law and Justice, the change was effected as the existing nomenclature was found to be “rather long-winding and cumbersome.”

Other objective specified behind the move was to bring it (name) “in consonance with the name pattern followed in other common High Courts.”

“The present nomenclature is found to be rather long-winding and cumbersome, the said nomenclature, may be substituted as High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which besides being convenient would also be in consonance with the name pattern followed in other common High Courts, namely, Punjab and Haryana High Court, which has jurisdiction over the States of Punjab and Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh,” read the order.