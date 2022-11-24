J&K Home Guards hold protest in Jammu

Jammu: All J&K Home Guard Welfare Association today held a protest demanding an enhancement of monthly salary at par with the home guards in Delhi and Chandigarh.

Led by Kamla Sharma, president of the association, the Home Guards assembled here and took out a march which was foiled by the police.

The protest dharna and march were taken out for enhancement of the monthly wages from Rs 2700. The protesters said that if the demands will not be accepted by the government, they will hold a protest in Delhi on December 10. They also demanded duties for 365 days.