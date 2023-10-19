J&K LA all set to host ‘Maharani’; paraphernalia put in place

Jammu: With lighting perfectly arranged for seamless visuals; camera ready to roll with all paraphernalia in place, J&K Legislative Assembly (LA) complex was all set to host ‘Maharani’ and witness her dazzling performance yet again on Thursday.

The hurly-burly of real lawmakers in J&K LA may still be an “election” away yet it was all geared up to witness commotion of “reel-life legislators” in live-action this week-end.

This opportunity came as ‘Maharani’ crew was back in the precincts of Legislative Assembly for the shoot of its Season-III.

As per sources, the shoot of this web-series will start tomorrow.

"During the day, the crew remained busy unloading the shooting equipment and other paraphernalia, putting them in place and arranging the lighting inside the legislature complex. The creative and logistic work was almost completed to begin the shoot by tomorrow (Friday)," sources added.

As per sources, the crew of web-series ‘Maharani’, after reaching Jammu, had started surveying with its paraphernalia for right locations inside the LA complex, outside and fixing and finalising other pre-shooting details on Wednesday.