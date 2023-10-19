J&K LA all set to host ‘Maharani’; paraphernalia put in place

Jammu: With lighting perfectly arranged for seamless visuals; camera ready to roll with all paraphernalia in place, J&K Legislative Assembly (LA) complex was all set to host ‘Maharani’ and witness her dazzling performance yet again on Thursday.
The hurly-burly of real lawmakers in J&K LA may still be an “election” away yet it was all geared up to witness commotion of “reel-life legislators” in live-action this week-end.
This opportunity came as ‘Maharani’ crew was back in the precincts of Legislative Assembly for the shoot of its Season-III.
As per sources, the shoot of this web-series will start tomorrow.
"During the day, the crew remained busy unloading the shooting equipment and other paraphernalia, putting them in place and arranging the lighting inside the legislature complex. The creative and logistic work was almost completed to begin the shoot by tomorrow (Friday)," sources added.
As per sources, the crew of web-series ‘Maharani’, after reaching Jammu, had started surveying with its paraphernalia for right locations inside the LA complex, outside and fixing and finalising other pre-shooting details on Wednesday.
“As per initial details, the shoot will continue till Monday (October 23). The crew would be able to take full advantage of the weekend to be followed by a holiday on October 23 to wrap up shoot,” they said.
Earlier two seasons of web-series, with Huma Qureshi as its protagonist, being made by Subhash Kapoor for Sony Liv, too were shot inside J&K Legislative Assembly.
Last year, in March the cast and crew had arrived for shoot of Season-II, thus making the seat of governance i.e., the Civil Secretariat in Jammu- the winter capital, abuzz with their activities.
Prior to it, they had shot its “Season-I” at the same locales in the first week of April in 2021. J&K Legislature complex was refurbished to be used as a ‘realistic location’ for the shooting.