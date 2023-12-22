Jammu, Dec 22: The government Friday accorded sanction to the advance drawl of funds to the tune of Rs 40 lakhs by the Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer (FA/CAO), Home department under Jammu and Kashmir Victim Compensation Scheme, 2019, during the current year.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the advance drawl of funds to the tune of Rs 40 lakh by the Financial Advisor/CAO, Home Department under Major Head 2055-Police, Sub Head: 2395-Compensation to Victims, Detailed Head: 633-Compensation during the current financial year 2023-24, for further placement of these funds at the disposal of J&K Legal Services Authority, enabling them to meet out the requirement on account of compensation to victims under the Jammu and Kashmir Victim Compensation Scheme, 2019,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.

However this sanction is subject to conditions that the funds will be utilized for the purpose for which these have been released after fulfilment of all codal formalities and no diversion or re-appropriation at any level will be allowed.

Utilisation Certificates or Red Accounts will be furnished to the concerned quarters within the stipulated time and the J&K Legal Service Authority will satisfy itself regarding the immediate use of these funds and resort to idle parking in Bank Account.