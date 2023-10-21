JKP indebted to gallant cops for making supreme sacrifice: IGP Jain

Jammu: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu zone Anand Jain Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) was indebted to its gallant personnel who laid down their lives to keep security grid impregnable.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the “Police Commemoration Day” event here in the winter capital. “We pay tributes to those who attained martyrdom in the line of duty and salute their spirit and unflinching determination. I also greet all police personnel on this occasion,” Jain said.

The event (National Police Day) was observed with a ceremonial Parade at Gulshan Ground, Jammu.

The day is celebrated every year in the memory and honour of SI Karam Singh and his ten bravehearts of CRPF, who on October 21, 1959, sacrificed their lives while holding the attack by PLA at Hot spring in Ladakh.

Similar functions were organised in all 10 Police districts of Jammu region. A large number of senior Police Officers, retired police personnel, members of the martyrs’ families and members of civil society attended the functions.

At the main event in Gulshan Ground, IGP Anand Jain took the salute of the Commemoration Day Parade.

The GOs of all Jammu based units, apart from a large number of senior and retired Police Officers, prominent dignitaries and citizens and media personnel participated in the function.

Jain, in his address, read out the name of 189 brave martyrs of the country including martyrs from Police organizations and Central Para Military Forces.

While lauding the role of brave martyrs, he said J&K Police had been rendering yeoman service to the nation and the society under most hostile, difficult and challenging circumstances at the cost of their personal safety and comfort.

On this occasion a blood donation camp was also organized by Police in collaboration with Team Jammu in which some senior Police officers and officials and 10 volunteers of the team Jammu donated blood. IGP Jain also interacted with NOK of martyrs.

He heard the grievances of NOKs of martyrs and assured full support and timely action on the requests submitted by them.

Earlier all the Jammu based GOs assembled at Police Martyrs Memorial at Railway Station where rich tributes were paid to all the martyrs.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, and other social and political dignitaries also attended the event.

Moreover, another impressive function was organized again in the evening at Police Martyrs Memorial Railway Station, Jammu where a large number of Police personnel and their families joined by civilians assembled to light candles and paid rich tributes to the martyrs.