JKPCC chief among dozen ex-legislators detained for protesting price hike

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Party (JKPCC) today protested against the price rise of the essential commodities when they were taken into preventive custody by the police.

The protest was led by JKPCC president GA Mir along with Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram, Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney, Balwan Singh, Thakur Balbir Singh, GL Chalotra, Indu Pawar, K C Bhagat, Ashok Dogra, Ved Mahajan, all former legislators and other Congress Party leaders.