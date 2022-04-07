JKPCC chief among dozen ex-legislators detained for protesting price hike

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Party (JKPCC) today protested against the price rise of the essential commodities when they were taken into preventive custody by the police.
The protest was led by JKPCC president GA Mir along with Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram, Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney, Balwan Singh, Thakur Balbir Singh, GL Chalotra, Indu Pawar, K C Bhagat, Ashok Dogra, Ved Mahajan, all former legislators and other Congress Party leaders.
These leaders were taken into preventive custody by the police while protesting against price hike on Tawi Bridge in Jammu.
As part of nationwide protest, a large number of Congress workers led by senior leaders assembled at Tawi bridge area to protest against unprecedented price hike of petrol, diesel, gas and all essential commodities.
Carrying play cards and banners and raising slogans, the Congress workers led by GA Mir and other senior leaders held a strong protest near Maharaja Hari Singh statue at Tawi bridge Jammu today and raised slogans.
However the PCC Chief and other senior leaders intervened to pacify the workers to restore the smooth traffic after some time and they were taken into custody by the police and taken to District Police lines Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Later they were released by the police.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers held peaceful protest demonstration in Srinagar against the unprecedented price hike on petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essentials commodities in Srinagar.