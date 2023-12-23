Jammu, Dec 23: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani Saturday criticised the government for, what he alleged, “making tall claims of normalcy while terror incidents were on rise.”

Sharing his party’s concern “over the rise of terrorism and martyrdom of security personnel in different areas especially in Rajouri-Poonch,” Vikar Rasool said that the government should take more effective mode to bring the situation under control and ensure safety of innocents, including the killing of soldiers.

He was addressing the media after starting the online crowdfunding campaign “Donate for Desh” launched by the Congress party throughout the country for transparent funding to mark 138th year of its foundation.

“The government is making tall claims of normalcy, while terror incidents are on rise and our security personnel are sacrificing their lives,” JKPCC president said. He saluted the fallen soldiers and expressed sympathies with their families.

He said, “Several incidents of terrorism have taken place right from Dhangri, Kalakote, Koteranka, Mendhar, Kokernag in which several precious lives have been lost. The government should take more effective steps to check the rise of terrorist activities and ensure the safety of people, as people want peace and normalcy.”

In the press briefing at PCC headquarter here, JKPCC president was accompanied by working president Raman Bhalla, senior vice presidents Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson and Thankur Balwan Singh, vice president in-charge headquarter Vinod Sharma, besides general secretaries Pawan Raina, Suresh Dogra, Narinder Sharma and media coordinator Neeraj Gupta.

Vikar Rasool appealed to the people especially party workers and sympathizers of Congress to vigorously go for online donations, ranging from Rs 138; Rs 1380; 13,800 and so on or in any other amount as part of “Donate for Desh” campaign for transparent funding to the party account. “A certificate shall be issued online to every donor,” he added.

He said that the party would reach out to every booth to at least ensure donation of Rs 138 or more to the party funds.

He said the Congress party under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi had done crowd funding in 1920-21. “Now in the 138th year of its foundation, the party has launched this drive,” he said.

The party completes 138 years on December 28, 2023. He said a large number of people were already engaged in the donations, launched by AICC on December 18, 2023.