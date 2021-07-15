J&K’s healthcare infrastructure transformed in 11 months: LG Sinha

Jammu: To improve the health infrastructure in J&K, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday dedicated the newly-constructed 100-bedded emergency block at Government Medical College, Jammu and a new 50-bedded Government Hospital Gangyal to the public.
"Our priority is to save precious human lives by providing the quality health care facilities to people requiring immediate care. The new health facilities will strengthen emergency patient care system, ensure better clinical management, besides adding to the available bed capacity catering to more patients," the Lt Governor said. “Saving precious human lives by substantially improving the health infrastructure on a continuous basis is Government’s top priority."
He said that the healthcare infrastructure in J&K had been transformed in the last 11 months.
"With timely interventions, we have created a greater capacity in J&K to treat Covid and non-Covid patients leading to better management of patients," the LG said.
He said that he hopes the new facilities inaugurated on Thursday would further compliment the government’s efforts in providing quality treatment to the patients.
The LG called for putting all-out efforts to further improve the functioning of health institutions by optimum utilisation of available resources for providing better healthcare services to all.
After the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor took a round of the various sections of the new health facilities at both the venues and inspected the medicare services being made available to the patients.
He also interacted with medical staff present there and asked them to provide the best healthcare services to the visiting patients.
Costing Rs 11.50 crore, the new emergency block having 64 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and 32 beds for Emergency Department of Medicine has been established to accommodate more patients for providing specialised treatments in modern emergency & accidental services.
The new block would be provided with 4800 LPM capacity Oxygen Generation Plant.