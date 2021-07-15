J&K’s healthcare infrastructure transformed in 11 months: LG Sinha

Jammu: To improve the health infrastructure in J&K, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday dedicated the newly-constructed 100-bedded emergency block at Government Medical College, Jammu and a new 50-bedded Government Hospital Gangyal to the public.

"Our priority is to save precious human lives by providing the quality health care facilities to people requiring immediate care. The new health facilities will strengthen emergency patient care system, ensure better clinical management, besides adding to the available bed capacity catering to more patients," the Lt Governor said. “Saving precious human lives by substantially improving the health infrastructure on a continuous basis is Government’s top priority."

He said that the healthcare infrastructure in J&K had been transformed in the last 11 months.

"With timely interventions, we have created a greater capacity in J&K to treat Covid and non-Covid patients leading to better management of patients," the LG said.