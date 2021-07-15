JKTPO launches ‘Hausla’ initiative for women entrepreneurs

Udhampur: To give wings to women entrepreneurs of J&K to fly higher and make their identity in the field of business and with the objective of harnessing their potential and enable them to widen the outreach and visibility of their products and services, an Initiative ‘Hausla’ was launched by Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion organisation here Thursday.

District Administration Udhampur has appealed the women entrepreneurs of the district to come forward and to avail maximum benefits.

Deputy Commissioner, InduKanwalChib informed that entrepreneurship was one of the most important avenues for economic empowerment of women and it had the potential to have a “multiplier effects” on family well-being, poverty reduction, and long-term economic progress.

As a result, developing an enabling business ecosystem in which women are free to engage and realise their full potential can result in significant socioeconomic improvements, she said.