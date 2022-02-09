JMC carries anti-encroachment drive in Jammu City

Jammu: The sleuths of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Wednesday conducted an anti-encroachment drive in city areas and dismantled several pavements raised by shopkeepers to ensure free movement of vehicles and pedestrians.
“The drive was conducted on the instructions of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Commissioner with support of enforcement staff of the corporation,” an official spokesman said.
The spokesman said that the drive was conducted in Rehari and Sarwal areas of Jammu City after receiving a number of complaints from the residents of the area that shopkeepers as well as residents had encroached the roads and lanes, causing congestion and creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and pedestrians.
During the drive, JMC removed encroachments from the roadside and lanes which included illegal ramps and railings.
Moreover, a number of by-lanes were also freed from encroachments and opened for the general public.
JMC has also appealed shopkeepers and vendors not to encroach upon main roads, footpaths, pavements as it cause inconvenience to the pedestrians.
“These obstructions are the major cause of accidents during the movement of vehicular traffic,” the spokesman said.