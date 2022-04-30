JMC conducts surprise checking of meat shops ahead of Eid

Jammu: The officials of Jammu Municipal Corporation today conducted surprise checks of the meat and chicken shops operating in Jammu city ahead of Eid-ul-Fiter and seized 40 kg of substandard meat.
Officials said that on the directions of JMC Commissioner Avny Lavasa, a joint team of Jammu Municipal Corporation and Sheep Husbandry Department Jammu under the supervision of Municipal Veterinary Officer, Dr Sushil Kumar Sharma conducted a surprise drive of meat and chicken shops operating in different areas of Jammu City to ensure the sale of wholesome and good quality meat to the consumers on the eve of Eid-ul-Fiter.
“The drive started from Sidhra and covered CPO Chowk Panjtirthi, New Plot, Janipur, Bantalab, Paloura, B.C Road etc,” said the officials.
They said that during the drive, various the meat and chicken shops were inspected and about 40 kg of sub-standard meat was seized and later on disposed of properly along with a fine to the tune of Rs. 29, 700 was also imposed on the defaulters for selling unstamped/unwholesome meat to the consumers.
Municipal Veterinary Officer, Dr. Sushil Kumar Sharma also gave on spot instructions to the meat and chicken sellers to maintain hygienic environment in and around their shops and make availability of good quality meat to the consumers during the festive season.
He said that such surprise checking will continue in near future as well to ensure that the consumers can get healthy, wholesome and disease free meat at government approved rates.