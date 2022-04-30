JMC conducts surprise checking of meat shops ahead of Eid

Jammu: The officials of Jammu Municipal Corporation today conducted surprise checks of the meat and chicken shops operating in Jammu city ahead of Eid-ul-Fiter and seized 40 kg of substandard meat.

Officials said that on the directions of JMC Commissioner Avny Lavasa, a joint team of Jammu Municipal Corporation and Sheep Husbandry Department Jammu under the supervision of Municipal Veterinary Officer, Dr Sushil Kumar Sharma conducted a surprise drive of meat and chicken shops operating in different areas of Jammu City to ensure the sale of wholesome and good quality meat to the consumers on the eve of Eid-ul-Fiter.