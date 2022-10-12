JMC issues notification for election of Mayor, Dy Mayor, to be held on Oct 21

Jammu: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has issued a notification for election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Corporation.

“The election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor shall be held on 21-10-2022 at 11 AM in terms of section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act (amended vide order number S.O 3808 (E) dated 26-10-2020 by Ministry of Home Affairs (GoI) and Regulation 6 and 8 of Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation (Procedure and Conduct of Business) Regulations, 2005 by means of “open ballot” (as amended),” reads the notification issued by Secretary, Municipal Corporation, Jammu.

It further says that the nomination paper (form-I) is available in the office of Secretary, JMC. The nomination in for-I duly filled and signed shall be delivered in the office of the Secretary JMC by or before 17-10-2022 from 11 AM to 4 PM.

Pertinently, Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma belonging to BJP had resigned from their posts respectively paving way for the elections of new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of JMC.