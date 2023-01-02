JMC to intensify work on Solid Waste Management

The Mayor said that Solid Waste Management and sanitation will play a vital role in the beautification of the City. “Solid Waste Management and sanitation is an essential service in any society. It is to be ensured that no household, shops etc throw litter on the road and a systematic process be introduced for keeping the Jammu city clean.

The Mayor said that major components are involved in better management of Municipal Solid Waste in any city i.e Segregation, Collection & Transportation, Processing and Disposal of the waste. The Segregation of the Municipal Solid Waste to be done by the households , Shops, commercial places etc in two ways in separate dustbins. Green color dustbin to be used for Wet waste (biodegradable) and blue color dustbin to be used for Dry waste (non-bio-degradable).