Jmu, Sgr cities to develop City Biodiversity Index

Jammu: The Union Territory Government is going to develop the City Biodiversity Index for cities of Jammu and Srinagar which is designed specially to monitor and evaluate biodiversity.
The City Biodiversity Index is also known as Singapore Index and it is an important tool which enables Jammu Municipal Corporation, and Srinagar Municipal Corporation to plan and manage the city’s biodiversity in an efficient manner.
“While Srinagar and Jammu are being developed as Smart Cities, J&K Biodiversity Council approached United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for development of City Biodiversity Index, which has been assigned to a renowned organization, ICLEI, South Asia – based in Delhi,” an official said.
The process is afoot to develop city biodiversity index from last one and half months, an official said that Jammu and Kashmir Biodiversity Council headed by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) J&K and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Dr Mohit Gera as its chairman, has scheduled a meeting with the stakeholders on August 18, 2021 in Jammu and another in Srinagar on August 23, 2021.
“In both the scheduled meetings, respective officials from Urban Local Bodies, Commissioners of Jammu Municipal Corporation, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, and other officials from both the cities will hold discussions on various issues concerning biodiversity in Jammu as well as in Srinagar,” an official said.
The Singapore Index (City Biodiversity Index) has 23 parameters i.e., native biodiversity, ecosystem service, provided by biodiversity, governance and management of biodiversity and the index is self-assessment tool for cities to evaluate and monitor the progress of the biodiversity conservation efforts against their own individual base lines which comprise of profile of the city etc.
“The scoring of the City Biodiversity Index is quantitative in nature. Each indicator is assigned a scoring range between zero and four points, with a total possible maximum score of 92 points,” an official said.
He further said that the year in which a city first embarks on this scoring will be taken as the baseline year and this will be measured against future applications of the index to chart its progress in conserving biodiversity.
The City Biodiversity Index has been developed so far for 06 cities in India. With the development of CBI, Srinagar and Jammu cities will be showcased on the global platform as this is an internationally recognised index,” an official said.
The development in CBI will help both the cities to improve the score of Srinagar and Jammu Cities in the climate smart cities assessment framework initiated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India for smart cities.
The result will help Srinagar and Jammu Cities to improve the native biodiversity, and ecosystem services provided by biodiversity, governance and management of biodiversity. This will in turn help to augment urban services by improving overall quality of life in the city.
“We have also planned to develop a UT Level Strategy for biodiversity conservation strategy and action plan which is being formulated with the help of Celestial Earth, an organisation,” the official added.
A meeting in this regard has also been scheduled during this month in Srinagar.