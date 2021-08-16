Jmu, Sgr cities to develop City Biodiversity Index

He further said that the year in which a city first embarks on this scoring will be taken as the baseline year and this will be measured against future applications of the index to chart its progress in conserving biodiversity.

The City Biodiversity Index has been developed so far for 06 cities in India. With the development of CBI, Srinagar and Jammu cities will be showcased on the global platform as this is an internationally recognised index,” an official said.

The development in CBI will help both the cities to improve the score of Srinagar and Jammu Cities in the climate smart cities assessment framework initiated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India for smart cities.

The result will help Srinagar and Jammu Cities to improve the native biodiversity, and ecosystem services provided by biodiversity, governance and management of biodiversity. This will in turn help to augment urban services by improving overall quality of life in the city.

“We have also planned to develop a UT Level Strategy for biodiversity conservation strategy and action plan which is being formulated with the help of Celestial Earth, an organisation,” the official added.

A meeting in this regard has also been scheduled during this month in Srinagar.