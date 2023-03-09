Job seekers continue protests against JKSSB in Jammu

Jammu: Police today detained several protesting job aspirants of J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) today following a protest demonstration here.
For the consecutive second day, the protesters assembled and held a noisy protest demonstration against the Aptech Company which is assigned to hold examinations for various posts of JKSSB in separate government departments.
The protesters alleged that Aptech is blacklisted and the government should not conduct exams through the company which is under scanner for various reasons of the biased selection process.
As the protesters gathered in large numbers and shouted slogans, the police tried to quell them. During this process, the police had to detain several protesters who were released later.