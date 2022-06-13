Joint peace march taken out in Jammu

Jammu: A peace march was taken out in the main markets of Jammu city on Monday evening by different political parties and social organisations, who appealed people to maintain peace and religious harmony.

Prominent leaders of different political parties including Congress, NC, PDP, CPIM, CPI, and IDP and other social organisations took the peace march under the banner of All parties United Morcha led by veteran leader Ex-MP Sheikh Abdul Rehman.

The march started from Parade Ground and passed through Moti Bazaar, Raj Tilak Road, Purani Mandi, City Chowk, Raghunath Bazaar and culminated at Raghunath Mandir Chowk.