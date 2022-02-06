JPDCL launches drive against illegal power connections

Jammu: Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) has launched a massive drive against the illegal electricity connections across Jammu by constituting inspection teams.
Following complaints, the corporation has constituted teams to check the illegal connections in various localities in Jammu and its peripheral areas.
“We do not have enough manpower to keep a continuous check though we have imposed a penalty on the illegal electricity connections. However, there is some improvement in the situation,” said an official.
The official said, “The field staff is doing its work but it is up to the people to understand that the illegal connection will cause unscheduled power cuts due to overload. Electricity overload has increased manifolds in Bathindi, its adjoining areas and few areas of Jammu districts. However, majority of the areas are getting the proper electricity.”
The official said that the illegal hooking of electricity wires was removed in many areas but had not stopped despite efforts by the field staff.
With continuous monitoring and awareness among the people, the official said that revenue collection had increased by 18 percent in comparison to the last year.
“The people are clearing their electricity dues and we have targeted to increase the revenue collection in the coming months,” the official said.
The people in Bathindi and its adjoining areas said that unscheduled power cuts cause unnecessary problems for them during winter.