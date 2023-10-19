JSS Jammu bags top spot in National Education Rankings

Srinagar: In a historic milestone, Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu, a beacon of academic excellence and holistic development, proudly announced its recent accolade as the nation’s foremost educational institution “ranked no 1 in UT of J&K in Co-ed day schools” category by Education World, a globally renowned authority on educational rankings.
This exceptional achievement stands as a testament of unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled education while nurturing an environment that empowers students to thrive intellectually, socially, and personally.
Education World’s annual assessments encompass a comprehensive evaluation, considering factors such as academic prowess, faculty distinction, state-of-the-art infrastructure, diverse extracurricular offerings, and active community engagement.
Outshining thousands of institutions across the nation, the school has risen as an undisputed leader.
The award was conferred upon Rohini Aima, Principal Cum Vice-Chairperson in New Delhi, accompanied by Sonakshi Anand, Director Operations Jammu Sanskriti School Jammu in the name of school for being ranked No-1 in the entire UT of J&K. She exuded profound gratitude and enthusiasm, remarking, “This recognition symbolizes the dedication and tireless efforts of our exceptional educators, diligent students, and supportive parents.”
She also added that “our pursuit of excellence has always been unwavering, and this ranking reaffirms our mission to mold well-rounded, responsible global citizens.”
She further said, “we have come a long way, deeply indebted and humbled to all stakeholders for reposing their trust, faith toil, hard work, perseverance and commitment of management, faculty, students and supportive parents.”
The school has also clinched EW Jury’s award in “Library and Reading Culture J&K no. 1 and India no. 6.” As a premier education institution, “ we at JSS, Jammu believe it is imperative that we are not only ahead of the change, but also drive change in the right direction. Library engagement and effectiveness along with academic competencies, students continue to flower in teamwork, critical thinking, communication, persistence and creativity -all attributes which JSS Jammu has been working towards reimagining education and reinventing pedagogy.”
As Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu basks in the glory of this prestigious ranking, its commitment to innovation and delivering a world-class educational experience continues unabated, setting new benchmarks for educational excellence.