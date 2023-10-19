JSS Jammu bags top spot in National Education Rankings

Srinagar: In a historic milestone, Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu, a beacon of academic excellence and holistic development, proudly announced its recent accolade as the nation’s foremost educational institution “ranked no 1 in UT of J&K in Co-ed day schools” category by Education World, a globally renowned authority on educational rankings.

This exceptional achievement stands as a testament of unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled education while nurturing an environment that empowers students to thrive intellectually, socially, and personally.

Education World’s annual assessments encompass a comprehensive evaluation, considering factors such as academic prowess, faculty distinction, state-of-the-art infrastructure, diverse extracurricular offerings, and active community engagement.

Outshining thousands of institutions across the nation, the school has risen as an undisputed leader.