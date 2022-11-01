JU, ACB observe Vigilance Awareness Week

Jammu: The Business School (TBS), University of Jammu in collaboration with Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Tuesday observed Vigilance Awareness Week-2022 with the theme, “Corruption Free India for Developed Nation”.
Vice Chancellor, Prof Umesh Rai was the chief guest on the occasion, whereas Director ACB, Anand Jain was the guest of honour.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Umesh Rai said that corruption is a curse for any society and it hampers the growth of the nation. He advised the gathering to imbibe the ideals of Kabir to prevent corruption.
“Bura jo dekhan main chala, Bura na miliya koi, Jo dil khoja aapana, Mujhase bura na koy (When I went searching for evil in this world, I could not find anything bad. When I looked into my mind, I found that there is nothing worse than me). If we follow this ideal of Sant Kabir, I do not think we need to observe any such awareness programmes,” said Prof Umesh Rai, adding that teachers have to play a pivotal role in shaping society.
He said organizing such events at University is important because it inspires teachers to understand their responsibility towards society.
“Teachers are the nation builders and actual role models, but to be one they have to follow professional commitment and dedication,” said the Vice Chancellor by invoking the persona of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Meanwhile, Director Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K Anand Jain said that corruption is invasive and has plagued every element of the society.