JU, ACB observe Vigilance Awareness Week

Jammu: The Business School (TBS), University of Jammu in collaboration with Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Tuesday observed Vigilance Awareness Week-2022 with the theme, “Corruption Free India for Developed Nation”.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Umesh Rai was the chief guest on the occasion, whereas Director ACB, Anand Jain was the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Umesh Rai said that corruption is a curse for any society and it hampers the growth of the nation. He advised the gathering to imbibe the ideals of Kabir to prevent corruption.