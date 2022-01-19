JU staff to work from home as COVID cases on campus surge

Srinagar: The administration of Jammu University (JU) Wednesday ordered work from home for all the employees to contain the spread of COVID-19 on the university campus.

The decision has been taken in view of the surge in COVID-19 positive cases reported from the varsity.

“It is hereby circulated for the information of all concerned that the university employees should work from home till January 21 to contain the further spread of COVID-19 virus infection in the university campus,” JU Registrar said in a notification.