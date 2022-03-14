JU students protest, demand rollback of SAC decision

Jammu: The students of the University of Jammu Monday protested against the State Administrative Council (SAC) decision seeking direct recruitment of teachers.
The protesting students from various departments assembled outside the campus and blocked the main road, disrupting the vehicular traffic in support of their demands.
They said that the SAC had stopped direct recruitment of teachers and the students who were pursuing postgraduate courses in various subjects might not be able to get jobs for the next 10 to 15 years.
They said that the SAC notification of 2018 referred to the promotion of ReTs and teachers already in service in the Education Department, and thus, the direct recruitment had been stopped.
“The government should have ensured 80 percent direct recruitment and 20 percent promotion quota in the interest of the unemployed youth wishing to become teachers,” the protesters said.
They demanded a review of the notification.
Later, the protesting students dispersed peacefully.