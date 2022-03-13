JU VC Search Committee submits panel of 3 names to Chancellor

The Search Committee constituted to draw a panel of the candidates for the appointment of the new Vice Chancellor (VC) for University of Jammu has submitted a panel of three candidates to the Chancellor J&K Universities.
A top official said the panel comprises one each Prof. from Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Panjab University Chandigarh.
“New Vice Chancellor will likely be in place in Jammu University before Holi or immediately after that,” the official said.
Presently, Raj Bhawan has initiated a process to seek necessary clearances from different quarters about candidates in the final panel.
“The Chancellor’s office has expedited the process for the appointment of new VC in the University,” the official said.
As already reported by this newspaper, the 14 applicants including three from J&K were shortlisted for their interaction with the search committee which was held in New Delhi on March 9.
Following this, a panel was submitted to the Chancellor in accordance with the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Universities Act 1969.
Notably, the Chancellor is the final authority to pick the final candidate.
“The panel is not submitted as some kind of merit list but in alphabetical order. Otherwise all in the panel are worthy of being chosen as VC,” the official said.
The post of JU VC is being filled up consequent upon expiry of three-year term of present VC Prof Manoj Dhar.
Prof Dhar was initially appointed for a period of five years but his term was reduced to three years following implementation of J&K Reorganisation Act which came into vogue after the Centre abrogated Article 370 in 2019.
The Search Committee for JU VC, constituted by LG Manoj Sinha in the capacity of being Chancellor of the University in December 2021, was headed by Professor Arun Kumar Grover, former VC Panjab University while its members are Prof Pardesi Lal, VC Nagaland University and Prof Anil Kumar Tyagi, former VC Guru Gobind Singh Indiraprastha University Delhi. Also, the search committee constituted for appointment of new VC for Kashmir University (KU) is in the process of short listing its candidates.
The Search Committee for KU VC is headed by Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General Association of Indian Universities while its members are Prof Najma Akthar, VC Jamia Millia Islamia University New Delhi and Prof. Mohammad Miyan, former VC MANUU Hyderabad.
The Search Committee is scheduled to meet on March 16 to do the short listing exercise, after which interaction of shortlisted applicants will be held with the Search Committee.
The academics in the University of Kashmir have urged the search committee to expedite the process and finalise it for a new VC to assume the charge at the earliest possible.