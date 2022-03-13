JU VC Search Committee submits panel of 3 names to Chancellor

Presently, Raj Bhawan has initiated a process to seek necessary clearances from different quarters about candidates in the final panel.

“The Chancellor’s office has expedited the process for the appointment of new VC in the University,” the official said.

As already reported by this newspaper, the 14 applicants including three from J&K were shortlisted for their interaction with the search committee which was held in New Delhi on March 9.

Following this, a panel was submitted to the Chancellor in accordance with the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Universities Act 1969.

Notably, the Chancellor is the final authority to pick the final candidate.

“The panel is not submitted as some kind of merit list but in alphabetical order. Otherwise all in the panel are worthy of being chosen as VC,” the official said.