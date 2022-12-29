JU’s Business School in Bhaderwah organises industrial visit for students

Bhaderwah: To impart practical knowledge about the work culture and to let students understand the environment at work places of public and private sector, Business School of Jammu University’s Bhaderwah Campus organized an industrial visit for the students of MBA.

The students along with faculty visited Chenab Textile Mills, Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd., a Blue-chip company of K. K. Birla Group.

The purpose of the trip was to introduce and familiarize the management students with the production and manufacturing processes of industry.

During the visit the faculty members had a thought provoking interaction with Umesh Gupta, Executive President andManoj Jha, Vice President of Chenab Textile Mills on various issues.

During the visit Anika Sambyal, Sr. HR officer/welfare gave a detailed presentation in which she informed that Chenab Textile Mills is one of the largest and the oldest industrial units of the UT which was set up at Kathua in 1962 with initial capacity of 12,600 spindles. Since then the company has continuously been investing on modernization and expansion of capacities. Currently the Mill has a capacity of more than 2,34,600 spindles producing synthetic blended grey & dyed Yarn, cotton dyed and mélange yarn.