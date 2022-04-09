Justice B R Gavai inaugurates infrastructural utilities

The twin facilities have been set up within the precincts of Lawyers' Chambers Building under the visionary guidance of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh. The e-Library available at AIR Café has been established with the help of All India Reporter Private Limited with the objective of augmenting the process of research and enrichment of knowledge.

In his inaugural address, Justice B R Gavai observed that the AIR Café will serve as a one stop research centre for the legal fraternity where they can enrich their legal knowledge with the assistance of legal publications and online e-Library. He said that both the facilities will serve to enhance the legal capabilities and acumen of the lawyers and will foster the environment of sound learning. He described the bar and bench as the two golden wheels of the chariot of Justice and both must complement and supplement each other.