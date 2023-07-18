Kallar Building Collapse | DC Udhampur meets injured labourers at hospital

Udhampur: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, along with SSP Vinod Kumar Tuesday visited District Hospital Udhampur to inquire about the medical facilities being provided to the labourers injured after an under construction building collapsed in the Kallar area.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the DC interacted with the injured labourers and instructed hospital authorities to provide the best treatment to the injured.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that district administration is monitoring the medical care being provided to the injured labourers. According to the Medical Superintendent all six injured labourers have been brought to the district Hospital for treatment.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also visited the under Construction building site and ordered the work to stop.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Joginder Singh Jasrotia, Chief Planning Officer, Mudassir Yaqoob Zargar, Tehsildar Udhampur Amit Verma and other officers accompanied the DC.