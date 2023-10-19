Karan Singh, Vikramaditya assess damage caused to Ranbireshwar temple

Jammu: Chairman trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust and former Member of Parliament Dr Karan Singh and Vikramaditya Singh, Trustee and former MLC Thursday assessed damage caused to Shri Ranbireshwar temple due to heavy rainfall and lightning which struck it (temple) on October 17.

Moved by the unfortunate incident, Dr Karan Singh reached the historical temple directly after arriving at Jammu airport as he was in Delhi when this natural catastrophe occurred two days back.

The Chairman Trustee also visited inside the temple premises, took stock of the whole complex, paid obeisance and performed Pooja.

He expressed deep concern over the damage caused to the temple, holding a lot of significance among the devotees of Lord Shiva hailing from J&K and even from outside the Union Territory.

After a thorough assessment of the damaged portion, Dr Karan Singh assured that sooner than later, the building would be restored to its original shape as already the restoration work was in progress.