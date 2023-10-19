Karan Singh, Vikramaditya assess damage caused to Ranbireshwar temple

Jammu: Chairman trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust and former Member of Parliament Dr Karan Singh and Vikramaditya Singh, Trustee and former MLC Thursday assessed damage caused to Shri Ranbireshwar temple due to heavy rainfall and lightning which struck it (temple) on October 17.
Moved by the unfortunate incident, Dr Karan Singh reached the historical temple directly after arriving at Jammu airport as he was in Delhi when this natural catastrophe occurred two days back.
The Chairman Trustee also visited inside the temple premises, took stock of the whole complex, paid obeisance and performed Pooja.
He expressed deep concern over the damage caused to the temple, holding a lot of significance among the devotees of Lord Shiva hailing from J&K and even from outside the Union Territory.
After a thorough assessment of the damaged portion, Dr Karan Singh assured that sooner than later, the building would be restored to its original shape as already the restoration work was in progress.
Speaking to the media, the former Member Parliament also assured that the concerned government agencies would be approached for the safety audit of the building before giving a green signal to the devotees to resume the normal course of offering prayers.
Vikramaditya Singh, who had come from Srinagar directly to the temple, said that it was the grace of the almighty that no loss of life or injury was reported despite collapse of the building due to incessant rain and lightning.
He also laid stress on scientific audit of the entire building for its structural viability and safety concerns. He said that Dharmarth Trust was committed to restore the pristine glory of the temple but it was not in favour of compromising on the matter of safety and therefore every possible step would be taken prior to its reconstruction to ensure safety of the building.
“The J&K Dharmarth Trust remains resolute in its commitment to preserve this revered place of worship and ensure the safety of all those who visit Shri Ranbireshwar Temple. The restoration process will proceed with the utmost care and diligence, underscoring the trust's dedication to upholding the spiritual heritage of the region,” he added.
Later, the former MLC also paid obeisance and performed Pooja in the temple premises.
Brig R S Langeh (retired), president of the Trust, Ashok Kumar Sharma, secretary and Varinder Jamwal, additional secretary were also present.