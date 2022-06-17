Kargil victory flame flagged off from Udhampur

Srinagar: Kargil victory flame flagged off on Friday from Dhruva war Memorial, Udhampur.
A press note said, “ To commemorate the 51st raising day of Headquarter Northern Command and as a mark of homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty during Kargil war and brought victory to the nation, Kargil victory flame was flagged off today from Dhruva war Memorial, Udhampur, commencing its 400 km long journey over a span of 40 days to finally culminate at Kargil war memorial on July 26 on solemn eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas.”
The press note added that the victory flame team was received with great fervour at Chenani by 23 Rashtriya Rifles and witnessed a befitting welcome at Kendriya Vidyalaya Chenani by as many as 300 students who by way of their colourful cultural programmes displayed their elation and euphoria and pure sentiments of patriotism towards motherland .
“Students depicting map of India while sitting and performing, remained the highlight of the event . The victory flame was proudly received and accompanied by ex -servicemen, veterans, paramilitary force personnel and local police officials who rallied the flame till 23 Rashtriya Rifles location at Patnitop.