Kargil victory flame flagged off from Udhampur

Srinagar: Kargil victory flame flagged off on Friday from Dhruva war Memorial, Udhampur.

A press note said, “ To commemorate the 51st raising day of Headquarter Northern Command and as a mark of homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty during Kargil war and brought victory to the nation, Kargil victory flame was flagged off today from Dhruva war Memorial, Udhampur, commencing its 400 km long journey over a span of 40 days to finally culminate at Kargil war memorial on July 26 on solemn eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas.”