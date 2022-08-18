Kashmiri Pandit employees stage protest, block Tawi Bridge

Jammu: Protesting Kashmiri Pandits (KP) employed under the Prime Minister’s Package on Wednesday blocked the busy Tawi bridge against the targeted killing of Sunil Kumar Bhat in Shopian and demanded their relocation to Jammu till the situation improved in Kashmir.

Carrying placards in their hands, earlier the protesters held a sit-in at Dogra Chowk and then they marched towards the Tawi Bridge and blocked it for some time raising slogans in support of their demand for relocation.

The protesters were angry over the continuous targetted killings in Kashmir and alleged that they were not provided with a secure environment to work in the government offices.

“Therefore, we are demanding relocation to Jammu till the security situation improves,” one of the protesting PM package employees told Greater Kashmir.