Kathua administration to host Youth Festival on Mar 27

Kathua: District Administration Kathua is going to host the “Festival of Youth” on March 27 as part of its efforts to revitalise the district’s Youth Clubs.

Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Pandey chaired a meeting to finalise arrangements for the festival. The event aims to mobilise young people and provide them with support and sustainable self-employment opportunities under the Youth Club initiative of Mission Youth.

The festival will include sports such as volleyball, kabaddi and tug of war, as well as cultural events. Youth Volunteers of the district will be exposed to self-employment opportunities available under various government schemes and programmes.