Khatana seeks LG’s intervention for saving Khandwal from flood fury

Jammu: Member of Parliament (MP) Gulam Ali Khatana Sunday urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to immediately intervene and save the people of villages Khandwal, Barjala, Nandwal, Lalyal, and adjoining villages from the fury of floods.

After listening to the woes of a delegation of people of village Khandwal, Barjala, Nandwal, Lalyal and adjoining villages, the MP wrote to LG Manoj Sinha for immediate measures and long-term plan for protection of the people and their assets.

He said that people approached him and narrated their tale of woes of damage to their properties, agriculture land, and cattle due to flash floods and impending danger of floods.

The delegation comprised Geetu Aulakh, Member DDC, Mandal Phallain Jammu and prominent citizens and religious leaders of the area.

“The delegation has informed that due to shifting of flow of water from main Tawi river to Nikki Tawi, the flood situation has further aggravated for the last couple of years,” Khatana said.

He requested the LG for issuing directions for taking immediate measures for the protection of these areas.

He urged the LG to direct the concerned officials to devise a long-term plan to save the inhabitants, their agricultural lands and houses in the villages.