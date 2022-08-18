KP bodies stage protest against Shopian killing

Jammu: The Kashmiri Pandits under the banner of Kashmiri Pandits United Front, All India Kashmiri Samaj, and AMEAK (Displace KP migrant employees) assembled in Municipal Park Durga Nagar on Wednesday to offer tributes to Sunil Bhat who was killed in Shopian.
A statement of the Kashmiri Pandit bodies issued here said that the KPs marched carrying placards and tricolour in a peaceful procession up to Janipur Muthi Naka Chowk.
Convenor KPUF Satish Kissu castigated the J&K administration for failing in its constitutional duty to protect the lives of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir who were becoming soft targets now and then.
A K Bhat from KPUF said that Kashmiri Pandits were made sacrificial goats to project peace in Kashmir nationally and internationally to get investment from big corporates and entrepreneurs.
KPUF General Secretary Suneel Tikoo said that this was high time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Center should take immediate steps to safeguard the interests and security of the Kashmiri Pandits who had not migrated in 1990.
President Sector-2 Durga Nagar, Sanjay Ganjoo expressed disappointment with the administration for not mitigating the problems of Kashmiri Pandits.
AMEAK President Satish Bhat said they would not budge till their goal of relocation and one-place settlement was not announced immediately.