KP bodies stage protest against Shopian killing

Jammu: The Kashmiri Pandits under the banner of Kashmiri Pandits United Front, All India Kashmiri Samaj, and AMEAK (Displace KP migrant employees) assembled in Municipal Park Durga Nagar on Wednesday to offer tributes to Sunil Bhat who was killed in Shopian.

A statement of the Kashmiri Pandit bodies issued here said that the KPs marched carrying placards and tricolour in a peaceful procession up to Janipur Muthi Naka Chowk.

Convenor KPUF Satish Kissu castigated the J&K administration for failing in its constitutional duty to protect the lives of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir who were becoming soft targets now and then.