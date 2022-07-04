KP integral part of Kashmiri society’s pluralistic ethos: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Monday said that Kashmiri Pandit (KP) community was an inseparable and integral part of the Kashmiri society.
A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that addressing a joining programme at the Apni Party office in Jammu, Bukhari said that the KP community was part and parcel of Kashmir and the circumstances under which they had left Kashmir valley were history now.
He said that the displacement of KPs was a tragedy that had torn the fabric of social harmony and pluralistic ethos that needed to be restored.
“KPs have an important role to play in society. Without their participation, Kashmiri society is incomplete. Apni Party is committed to continuing its struggle for the return and rehabilitation of KPs,” Bukhari said.
He said that the issues of the KPs would be highlighted and resolved on a priority basis by the Apni Party. “The relation between Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims will be strengthened with the joining of prominent people, social and political activists,” Bukhari said.
Expressing happiness at the support shown by the KPs by joining Apni Party, he said that this was an endorsement of the party’s policies.
Bukhari said that their joining was a big success for the Apni Party and it would help the party expand its roots in the society for the upliftment of the people of J&K.
Earlier, condemning the killing of Rahul Bhat, Rajni Bala, and Vijay Kumar, he requested all to observe a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to them and expressed concern over the civilian killings.
“There is a need for bridging the gulf between the Kashmiri Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits and I will personally help in this task to restore the confidence of the people among both the communities,” Bukhari said.
Apni Party leaders Ghulam Hassan Mir, Choudhary Zulfikar Ali, Vijay Bakaya, and Manjit Singh also attended the joining programme.