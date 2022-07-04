KP integral part of Kashmiri society’s pluralistic ethos: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Monday said that Kashmiri Pandit (KP) community was an inseparable and integral part of the Kashmiri society.

A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that addressing a joining programme at the Apni Party office in Jammu, Bukhari said that the KP community was part and parcel of Kashmir and the circumstances under which they had left Kashmir valley were history now.

He said that the displacement of KPs was a tragedy that had torn the fabric of social harmony and pluralistic ethos that needed to be restored.