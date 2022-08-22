KVK Jammu conducts training programme

Srinagar: A training programme entitled “Quality Seed production in Field Crops ’’ for the extension functionaries of an Department of Agriculture was organised today by KrishiVigyan Kendra Jammu working under the administrative control of SKUAST-Jammu.

The event was held under the dynamic leadership of Prof. J P Sharma, Vice Chancellor and able guidance of Prof. S K Gupta, Director Extension SKUAST-Jammu.

The extension functionaries of all the Sub Divisons from the Department of Agriculture attended the training programme.

At the outset Dr. Punit Choudhary, Chief Scientist &Head KVK Jammu welcomed the participants and briefed about the programme and its need, and stressed on liasoning between the allied departments and SKUAST-Jammu.

Dr Ram Phool Punia Jr. Scientist, AICRIP Weed, SKUAST-J and Dr Amitesh Sharma, Scientist Plant Breeding deliberated on the weeds their different type of controls, weedicide formulatios, promotion on use of multinozzle Knapsack Sprayer with sensitization on Natural farming.