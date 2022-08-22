KVK Jammu conducts training programme

Srinagar: A training programme entitled “Quality Seed production in Field Crops ’’ for the extension functionaries of an Department of Agriculture was organised today by KrishiVigyan Kendra Jammu working under the administrative control of SKUAST-Jammu.
The event was held under the dynamic leadership of Prof. J P Sharma, Vice Chancellor and able guidance of Prof. S K Gupta, Director Extension SKUAST-Jammu.
The extension functionaries of all the Sub Divisons from the Department of Agriculture attended the training programme.
At the outset Dr. Punit Choudhary, Chief Scientist &Head KVK Jammu welcomed the participants and briefed about the programme and its need, and stressed on liasoning between the allied departments and SKUAST-Jammu.
Dr Ram Phool Punia Jr. Scientist, AICRIP Weed, SKUAST-J and Dr Amitesh Sharma, Scientist Plant Breeding deliberated on the weeds their different type of controls, weedicide formulatios, promotion on use of multinozzle Knapsack Sprayer with sensitization on Natural farming.
The programme was followed by elaborative presentation by Dr Anjani Kumar and Dr. Vishal Raina, Associate Professors, Mega Seed SKUAST-J on Good agricultural practices in field crops and role quality seed processing in increasing seed multiplication ratio.
Dr. Muneeshwar Sharma, Scientist, Plant protection also discussed the different aspects of Biopesticide formulations and their efficacy. Natural. During officers-scientists, interaction participants also raised out queries and possible solution is provided to them.
The programme was coordinated by Dr Amitesh Sharma, Scientist KVK Jammu. Other KVK staff members Dr. Ravneet Kour, Dr. Sheetal Badyal, Er. Ashish Katoch, Sdr. Satbir Singh and Dr. Raju Gupta also participated in the training programme. The programme ended with vote of thanks by Dr. Prem Kumar Scientist Fisheries KVK Jammu.