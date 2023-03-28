Labourer dies after falling from flyover in Ramban

Ramban: A 24 year old labourer died after falling from a flyover construction site in Ramban town on Tuesday.
Police said the labourer engaged by construction Company Gammon India of NHAI, on a 1.6 KM long under construction flyover died after falling from flyover construction site. Police identified the deceased labourer as Suresh Kumar, son of Arjun Singh resident of Moulsi, Chanderkote.
They said after conducting postmortem and other legal formalities at District Hospital, Ramban the body of the deceased labourer was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.
SHO, Police Station Ramban, Inspector Anil Chowdary confirmed the incident and said a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station for further investigations.