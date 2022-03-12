Land transferred to I&C Deptt at Deeli for establishing Medi-city

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the transfer of State or JDA land measuring 153 Kanal falling under Khasra No 61-min (18 Kanal State Land) and Khasra No 62-min (135 Kanal JDA Land) situated at village Deeli, tehsil Jammu South, district Jammu in favour of Industries and Commerce Department for establishment of Medi-City,” read an order issued by Commissioner Secretary Revenue Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.

Transfer, however, will be subject to the condition that the land will be put to use after obtaining all other permissions as may be required for its construction from the competent authority including the prior change of land use of the land parcel to the statutory land use for the purpose it is transferred and payment of the improvement charges if applicable.

“The permission shall be subject to the adherence of such other provisions of laws relating to Revenue or Forest or J&K Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010 or Housing & Urban Development Department etc,” the order read.