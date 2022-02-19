Languages bind people together: Devender Rana

A statement of BJP issued here said that congratulating Sahitya Akademi awardees at a felicitation function organised by Anjuman Farogh-e-Urdu, J&K, Rana said that they had made J&K proud by their literary and intellectual pursuits.

He felicitated Raj Rahi (Dogri), Wali Muhammad Aseer Kishtwari (Kashmiri), and Khalid Hussain (Punjabi) for being conferred with the coveted Sahitya Akademi Award 2021.