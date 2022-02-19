Languages bind people together: Devender Rana

Jammu: Describing writers and intellectuals as conscience keepers of the society, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana Saturday hailed the literary contribution of established writers of Jammu and Kashmir saying their treasure trove would inspire the generations to carry forward the great legacy with a sense of pride and accomplishment.
A statement of BJP issued here said that congratulating Sahitya Akademi awardees at a felicitation function organised by Anjuman Farogh-e-Urdu, J&K, Rana said that they had made J&K proud by their literary and intellectual pursuits.
He felicitated Raj Rahi (Dogri), Wali Muhammad Aseer Kishtwari (Kashmiri), and Khalid Hussain (Punjabi) for being conferred with the coveted Sahitya Akademi Award 2021.
Rana said that Jammu province had a bounty of languages, which needed to be preserved and promoted in a big way.
“Onus lies on the writers to bequeath to the posterity the richness of the languages flourishing in the province, which reflect Jammu’s cultural milieu. Languages bind the people together and reflect the richness of civilisation. The death of a language is the death of the soul,” he said.
Rana hailed the role being played by writers, intellectuals, and artists in promoting various languages over the years and said it was due to their strenuous and tireless efforts that many people were getting accustomed to the literary world.
He exhorted the writers to play their useful role in bringing harmony in the society by their powerful medium of literature.