Leaders who discriminated against Jammu now crying over it: Jitendra Singh

Basohli: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said here Sunday said that it was the height of hypocrisy that political leaders who had always discriminated against Jammu were now seen constantly crying hoarse over Jammu.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a rally here, Singh said that the public memory might be short but it was not so short as to forget and forgive the injustice meted out to the region by some of the political parties and leaders who represented the Jammu region for years together and yet prefered to dance to the tune of their Kashmir-centric masters, simply to earn ministerial berths or some other petty perks.