LG e-launches City Livelihood Centre Jammu

Srinagar: Taking a step forward to make cities of the UT more sustainable, structured for optimum resource utilization and sensitive & supportive towards the marginalized sections of the society, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today e-launched City Livelihood Centre (CLC), Jammu and laid e-foundation of Rs 80 Crore worth Integrated Solid Waste Management facility at Kot-Bhalwal, Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor remarked that “There is a deep link between economic development and urbanization. The growth and expansion of cities not only contributes more to the GDP, but is also the engine of our progress. Therefore, the way urban population is increasing; new measures will have to be taken to deliver facilities to them.”

The strength of any city is measured by its economic prosperity and the power behind it comes from connectivity, environment, workers group, waste management, culture etc. We have to make all the big cities of Jammu and Kashmir competitive, while effectively managing them, besides securing the livelihood of the people. The two new projects are the important steps taken in this direction, added the Lt Governor.