LG flags-off SKUAST-J students to USA’s Kansas State University
Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday flagged off a batch of nine undergraduate students from SKUAST-Jammu on an exposure-cum-training programme to Kansas State University, USA.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the 60-day long capacity-building fellowship would expose the students to global learning ecosystem and industry establishment.
The LG interacted with the students and congratulated them upon their selection to the fellowship.
The students would be visiting the Kansas State University under the Student Overseas Fellowship Programme of National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) funded by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and World Bank.
The group includes undergraduate students of Faculty of Agriculture, School of Biotechnology and Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry from the Agriculture University.
Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu Prof Nazir A Ganai and other associated faculty members were also present at Raj Bhavan.