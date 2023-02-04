LG greets people on Sant Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday extended his greetings and felicitations to the people on the auspicious occasion of Sant Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in a message, the LG said that the life and teachings of Guru Ravidas Ji continue to guide humanity towards an equitable society.

“Guru Ji embodied the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and dignity of humanity. His Jayanti is an occasion to rededicate ourselves to create a humane and just society and work for equality and fraternity,” the LG said.