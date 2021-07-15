LG inaugurates 35 power projects worth Rs 44.14 crore

“Decade-long overdue upgradation of power infrastructure is being done in a sustained manner. We are eliminating the legacy of delays. Languishing projects hanging for long are being completed in record times,” he said. "Electricity has been considered as a basic human need and hence it has been given priority in policy making and economy management. In spite of the ever-growing demand for power and availability of immense natural sources for energy generation in J&K, the infrastructure was not augmented in a way commensurate to meeting the demand."

The LG said, "I want to assure all the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir that the administration is continuously working towards your needs and a long-term strategy is being implemented on the ground to ensure 20-22 hours of continuous electricity like other parts of the country."

He said that the capacity augmentation of the Barn Grid station which was inaugurated should have been done in 2012 itself because in the same year it was targeted that the capacity of this grid station would be increased to 480 MVA by installing additional capacity of 160 MVA.

"Now, this important power project has been completed in record 119 days despite Covid pandemic which has been hanging for 9 years. This project will immensely benefit the remote areas of Poonch, Rajouri, Akhnoor, Jourian, Reasi and the adjoining areas of Jammu," the Lt Governor said. "These are the reforms the J&K government has brought in the work culture. I would like to congratulate all the officers and engineers of the Power Department for this."

He said that there was another example of Sawalkot project which was planned to be built in 1984.

"It was expected that 1856 MW of electricity would be generated from this project, but that too remained like a dream. This project was hanging for 36 years, which has been given the green signal this year," the Lt Governor said. "I am deeply grateful to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, whose priority is to make the lives of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir better."