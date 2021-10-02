LG inaugurates Retreat Ceremony at Octroi Post, Suchetgarh on the India-Pak International Border

Jammu: In a historic event, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated Retreat Ceremony at Octroi Post, Suchetgarh on the India-Pak International Border.

The event was witnessed by hundreds of tourists and local residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that the ceremony on the lines of Amritsar’s Wagah Border reflects the great legacy and valour of Border Security Force, India’s first line of defence.

On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversaries of Gandhi ji and Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, Border Security Force has made a new beginning that will ensure a massive push to the border tourism in the UT, besides putting Suchetgarh into the global tourism map, the Lt Governor said.

With the beginning of retreat ceremony, the long pending demand of the people of Suchetgarh has been fulfilled. Now, the tourism potential of Suchetgarh will be fully tapped, giving a fillip to the economic development of the area, said the Lt Governor.

“I firmly believe that the expansion of tourism industry to Suchetgarh will add prosperity to the region ushering a new era of development. I also thank the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department for contributing to this initiative of national importance,” the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor paid homage to the brave-hearts of security forces. While the nation is celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we must remember all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country, he added.

Our great nation believes in peaceful coexistence. Our security forces are vigilantly protecting the territorial integrity of the nation and effectively countering the nefarious conspiracies of the neighboring country, said the Lt Governor.

The spirit with which our Border Security Force is guarding our border and protecting every inch of the land by putting their lives at stake, with the same spirit, J&K government is making untiring efforts for inclusive growth and development of the UT and transforming the lives of the people, the Lt Governor observed.

“On this occasion, I call upon all the citizens to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and service, and follow the footsteps of our visionary former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji” the LG said.

We are fortunate to have received pearls of wisdom about life from such great men. But there are some people in the society who have been misled and chose the wrong path. I request all the brave jawans and officers of the Border Security Force to run a campaign against drug menace, saving our youth from the wicked trick of the neighboring country, said the Lt Governor.

The BSF jawans displayed their finest skills at the ceremony drawing huge applause from the audience present amidst patriotic slogans and clappings.

NS Jamwal, Special DG BSF HQ Western Command in his welcome address gave an overview of the working of the largest paramilitary force, and the efforts behind realizing the retreat ceremony.

Cultural programs by the tourism department also enthralled the audience.