LG launches portal of Electrical Inspection Wing Jammu

Srinagar: To make the services of Power Development Department (PDD) easily accessible to the people, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday launched the portal of Electrical Inspection Wing, Jammu.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that highlighting the key features of newly launched portal, the LG observed that the initiative would make the electrical inspection process more convenient for the public. The whole end-to-end process, that is, right from the application stage, depositing inspection fees, fixing date of inspection to the issuance of fitness certificate has been converted into online mode, he said.

This will also ensure the issuance of fitness certificate in a time specific schedule, thus enabling the commissioning of installations for public use within the given timeframe, said the LG.